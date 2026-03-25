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All routes on DCC’s Winter Programme to be gritted from 6pm this evening

Donegal County Council has confirmed that all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 6 o’clock this evening.

The roads being gritted this evening are :

 

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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