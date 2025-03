Derry City have picked up their second win of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with a 1-0 win over North-West rivals Sligo Rovers this evening.

Michael Duffy got the game’s only goal on 20 minutes as he hit the net with a free-kick.

The Candy Stripes have now moved up to 7th in the table, while Sligo stay rock-bottom.

Next up for Derry is a trip to Dublin to play Shamrock Rovers next Friday.