Donegal County Council’s Roads Section is to carry out an assessment of traffic at Bridge End in Ramelton to identify ways of improving safety.

Officials will consider funding options, possibly through an active travel scheme.

It’s in response to Cllr Declan Meehan, who said it’s vital that the Council will act to address road safety and speeding concerns in the area, particularly in the case of cars speeding down the hill into the town from the Milford Road: