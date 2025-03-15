Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Saturday 15/03/25

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One                      

Keadue Rovers 2-0 St Catherines Res

Oldtown Celtic P-P Arranmore United (3-0 victory awarded to Oldtown Celtic)

 

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill Res 2-9 Letterkenny Rovers (Played on Friday)

Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

 

Finn Travel Saturday D3

Bonagee United 3-2 Ballybofey United

Drumkeen United 3-3 Gweedore United

Milford United 1-2 Lagan Harps

 

Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two

Raphoe Town vs Deele Harps

 

BMC Sunday Premier Division

Fanad United 2-1 Swilly Rovers (Played on Friday)

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Disruptions in Quigley’s Point due to burst water main

15 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach says more data centres may be needed to take advantage of AI boom

15 March 2025
missing
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking public assistance in tracing missing woman from Letterkenny

15 March 2025
irish-water-workers
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in North Donegal

15 March 2025
