Donegal Junior League Results – Saturday 15/03/25

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Keadue Rovers 2-0 St Catherines Res
Oldtown Celtic P-P Arranmore United (3-0 victory awarded to Oldtown Celtic)
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Drumoghill Res 2-9 Letterkenny Rovers (Played on Friday)
Gweedore Celtic 2-1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Bonagee United 3-2 Ballybofey United
Drumkeen United 3-3 Gweedore United
Milford United 1-2 Lagan Harps
Donegal Physiotheraphy Divsion Two
Raphoe Town vs Deele Harps
BMC Sunday Premier Division
Fanad United 2-1 Swilly Rovers (Played on Friday)