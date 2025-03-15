Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
International call-ups for Cooney, McAteer and Sheridan

Three Finn Harps youngsters have been called up for international duty.

Oisin Cooney, Gavin McAteer and Corey Sheridan have all been called up for Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland squads for qualifiers this week.

Cooney will be a part of the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad which is managed by ex-Harps player Tom Mohan.

The goalkeeper will be part of the squad for the games against Finland, Sweden and Germany.

Gavin McAteer has been drafted into the Under-17 squad that will face Belgium, Poland and Iceland in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Elite Round qualifiers.

Young goalkeeper Corey Sheridan has been named in the Northern Ireland Under-17 squad.

The call-ups mean Cooney and McAteer will not be available for selection when Finn Harps take on Bray Wanderers in Ballybofey next Friday evening.

