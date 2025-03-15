Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Over £45,000 spent repairing Christmas decorations in Derry and Strabane after vandalism

Derry City and Strabane District Council is considering additional deterrents in a bid to prevent the vandalism of Council Christmas trees.

Last Christmas the cost of vandalism to decorations across the district was over £45,000.

The Council has confirmed that artificial trees at Waterloo Place, Guildhall and Strabane Town Centre suffered the most damage with bills totalling £16,394.00, £15,578.00 and £8,704.00 respectively.

Damage to trees in Ebrington and Castlederg cost Derry City and Strabane District Council £2,782 and £1,817 respectively.

It has been noted that netting installed as a deterrent on the Guildhall and Waterloo Place trees had reduced vandalism on the lower reaches of the of trees but significant damage had arisen from those climbing higher up the trees.

Council officers have now agreed to review and improve deterrents on all the trees, in conjunction with the supplier, whilst seeking to negate the visual impacts of these measures on the presentation of the trees.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish-water-workers
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in North Donegal

15 March 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday road safety campaign gets underway

15 March 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following death of baby in Meath

15 March 2025
Bridge End Ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to carry out assessment of Bridge End traffic in a bid to improve road safety

15 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

irish-water-workers
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in North Donegal

15 March 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday road safety campaign gets underway

15 March 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following death of baby in Meath

15 March 2025
Bridge End Ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to carry out assessment of Bridge End traffic in a bid to improve road safety

15 March 2025
Guildhall Christmas Tree
News

Over £45,000 spent repairing Christmas decorations in Derry and Strabane after vandalism

15 March 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 14th

14 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube