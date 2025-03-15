Over £45,000 spent repairing Christmas decorations in Derry and Strabane after vandalism

Derry City and Strabane District Council is considering additional deterrents in a bid to prevent the vandalism of Council Christmas trees.

Last Christmas the cost of vandalism to decorations across the district was over £45,000.

The Council has confirmed that artificial trees at Waterloo Place, Guildhall and Strabane Town Centre suffered the most damage with bills totalling £16,394.00, £15,578.00 and £8,704.00 respectively.

Damage to trees in Ebrington and Castlederg cost Derry City and Strabane District Council £2,782 and £1,817 respectively.

It has been noted that netting installed as a deterrent on the Guildhall and Waterloo Place trees had reduced vandalism on the lower reaches of the of trees but significant damage had arisen from those climbing higher up the trees.

Council officers have now agreed to review and improve deterrents on all the trees, in conjunction with the supplier, whilst seeking to negate the visual impacts of these measures on the presentation of the trees.