The Donegal Minors have beaten Fermanagh 1-20 to 1-08 in this afternoon’s Ulster Minor League contest in Roslea.

Barry Ward’s side led 0-11 to 0-04 at half time and a second-half goal made it a comfortable 12-point win in the end.

It’s now two wins from two games, as Donegal scored a late goal last week to defeat Cavan in Round 1.