Man (50s) dies in Wexford motorcyle crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Co. Wexford yesterday evening.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle happened at Poulpeasty near Taghmon just before 7pm yesterday evening.

The body of the man has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6:00pm and 7:00pm yesterday are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

