Stove stolen from vacant house in Downings

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Derrycassan, Downings between 4pm on Saturday March 8th and 9.30am on Thursday last, March 13th.

A vacant house that’s undergoing renovation was entered after the glass panel in the front door was smashed.

A black Henley (non-boiler) stove was stolen from within the house.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a similar type of stove for sale on a second hand basis to get in touch with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060, or Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.