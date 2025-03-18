Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Stove stolen from vacant house in Downings

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at Derrycassan, Downings between 4pm on Saturday  March 8th and 9.30am on Thursday last, March 13th.

A vacant house that’s undergoing renovation was entered after the glass panel in the front door was smashed.

A black Henley (non-boiler) stove was stolen from within the house.

Gardai are urging anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or comes across a similar type of stove for sale on a second hand basis to get in touch with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060, or  Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 March 2025
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

JCB bucket stolen in Ardara

18 March 2025
Daniel McCrossan
Audio, News, Top Stories

McCrossan urges Assembly to back the A5 upgrade as the latest legal challenge begins

18 March 2025
burnfoot sign
Top Stories, Audio, News

Youth assaulted by five others in Burnfoot

18 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 March 2025
ballyshannon-garda-station-2-390x285
News

JCB bucket stolen in Ardara

18 March 2025
Daniel McCrossan
Audio, News, Top Stories

McCrossan urges Assembly to back the A5 upgrade as the latest legal challenge begins

18 March 2025
burnfoot sign
Top Stories, Audio, News

Youth assaulted by five others in Burnfoot

18 March 2025
sean sweeney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information following fatal crash in Letterkenny

18 March 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gardai investigate after car was keyed yesterday in Moville

18 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube