AIB Club Awards held at Croke Park – Harte, Taylor & McGuigan named on club teams of the year

The AIB Club Awards were held last night in Croke Park.

Peter Harte was one of five Errigal Ciaran players to be named on the Club Men’s Football Team of the Year.

The All-Ireland winner with Tyrone was joined by Peter Óg Mc Cartan, Joe Oguz, Ruarí Canavan and Darragh Canavan.

Harte spoke to Oisin Langan at the awards ceremony…

Donegal man Sean Taylor, who plays for Sligo’s Coolera Strandhill, was named at cornerback on the football team of the year.

His clubmate Keelan Harte was also named on the team.

This Sunday, Taylor will be part of the London team to face Carlow in the Allianz League and discussed that game, amongst other things, with Oisin Langan…

Derry footballer Shane McGuigan has been awarded for his hurling abilities by being named on the Men’s Hurling Team of the Year.

His fellow Slaughtneil men Fionn McEldowney and Brendan Rogers were also selected on the team.

McGuigan spoke to Oisin Langan at Croke Park yesterday evening…