Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

AIB Club Awards held at Croke Park – Harte, Taylor & McGuigan named on club teams of the year

Photo: Sportsfile

The AIB Club Awards were held last night in Croke Park.

Peter Harte was one of five Errigal Ciaran players to be named on the Club Men’s Football Team of the Year.

The All-Ireland winner with Tyrone was joined by Peter Óg Mc Cartan, Joe Oguz, Ruarí Canavan and Darragh Canavan.

Harte spoke to Oisin Langan at the awards ceremony…

 

Donegal man Sean Taylor, who plays for Sligo’s Coolera Strandhill, was named at cornerback on the football team of the year.

His clubmate Keelan Harte was also named on the team.

This Sunday, Taylor will be part of the London team to face Carlow in the Allianz League and discussed that game, amongst other things, with Oisin Langan…

 

Derry footballer Shane McGuigan has been awarded for his hurling abilities by being named on the Men’s Hurling Team of the Year.

His fellow Slaughtneil men Fionn McEldowney and Brendan Rogers were also selected on the team.

McGuigan spoke to Oisin Langan at Croke Park yesterday evening…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hospital - doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outpatient appointments to now take place on weekday evenings and Saturdays

22 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis to make first appearance since hospitalisation

22 March 2025
donald-trump
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin calls for all-island approach to tackling US tariffs

22 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Pump failure issues causing supply disruptions in Burnfoot

22 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

hospital - doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outpatient appointments to now take place on weekday evenings and Saturdays

22 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis to make first appearance since hospitalisation

22 March 2025
donald-trump
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin calls for all-island approach to tackling US tariffs

22 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Pump failure issues causing supply disruptions in Burnfoot

22 March 2025
Mica-Home-1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Efforts to engage with banks and insurance companies on defective block issue takes significant step

22 March 2025
Dentist
Audio, News

HSE confirms new dentist recruited for Dungloe

22 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube