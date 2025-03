Donegal have been relegated to Division 3 of the National Hurling League after a 2-23 to 0-09 defeat to Derry in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Having led 0-15 to 0-03 at half time, two second half goals from Shea Cassidy and Thomas Brady sealed a comfortable win for the Oakleaf County.

Chris Ashmore and Eugene Organ were live for Highland Radio Saturday Sport at full time…