Efforts to engage with banks and insurance companies on defective block issue takes significant step

Efforts to engage with banks and insurance companies on the defective concrete block issue that’s affecting thousands in Donegal has taken a significant step forward.

The Banking and Insurance Focus Group has confirmed that key stakeholders including the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, the Law Society of Ireland, Engineers Ireland, Insurance Ireland and the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers have come to the table.

The focus group has been lobbying the stakeholders for the past two years to engage in their campaign to address the serious challenges facing defective block homeowners.

Banking and Insurance Focus Group volunteer, Patrick Sharkey says input from the stakeholders will be significant going forward:

