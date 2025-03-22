Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HSE confirms new dentist recruited for Dungloe

The HSE has confirmed that a recruitment process for a new dental surgeon for Dungloe has been completed.

They are expected to take up the role in the second quarter of this year.

There was concern that some services, such as early childhood intervention were not being carried out in West Donegal due to a lack of resources.

The HSE says people with the greatest need are being seen in line with available resources and funding.

In a statement, it says emergency and special needs services remain available at Dungloe Community Hospital.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it’s vital the service is properly funded:

 

HSE Statement:

‘Donegal Dental Services emergency and special needs service remains available at Dungloe Community Hospital. Recruitment for a Dental Surgeon in the area has been successfully completed, with the new dentist expected to begin their role in Q2 of 2025.

Donegal Dental Services are fully committed to providing oral health care to all eligible patients, however it is important to note that the service must be delivered within the resource allocation and funding available, with the level of activity and associated costs being managed in a way that ensures people with the greatest need are supported within the overall expenditure of the delivery of services while not exceeding the available funding allocated.’

