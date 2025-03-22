Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
NIFL Championship: Murray hits four as Institute are beaten by Annagh

Stephen Murray scored four times for Annagh as they claimed a 6-2 away win over Institute in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

‘Stute found themselves 4-0 down after just 24 minutes but managed to pull it back to 4-2 at the break thanks to efforts from Mikhail Kennedy.

Two more injury time goals from Murray made it 6-2 to Annagh.

In other NIFL Championship results, Limavady won 3-1 at home to Newry City, runaway leaders Bangor defeated Dundela 2-0, Ballinamallard had a 2-0 home win over Armagh, Newington defeated H&W Welders 2-0 and Ards won 3-1 at home to Ballyclare.

un peacekeepers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish UN peacekeepers safe in Lebanon following overnight airstrikes

22 March 2025
hospital - doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Outpatient appointments to now take place on weekday evenings and Saturdays

22 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis to make first appearance since hospitalisation

22 March 2025
donald-trump
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin calls for all-island approach to tackling US tariffs

22 March 2025
Advertisement

