NIFL Championship: Murray hits four as Institute are beaten by Annagh

Stephen Murray scored four times for Annagh as they claimed a 6-2 away win over Institute in the NIFL Championship this afternoon.

‘Stute found themselves 4-0 down after just 24 minutes but managed to pull it back to 4-2 at the break thanks to efforts from Mikhail Kennedy.

Two more injury time goals from Murray made it 6-2 to Annagh.

In other NIFL Championship results, Limavady won 3-1 at home to Newry City, runaway leaders Bangor defeated Dundela 2-0, Ballinamallard had a 2-0 home win over Armagh, Newington defeated H&W Welders 2-0 and Ards won 3-1 at home to Ballyclare.