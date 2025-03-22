Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Outpatient appointments to now take place on weekday evenings and Saturdays

 

Outpatient appointments will take place on weekday evenings and Saturdays, under new HSE plans.

It follows an increase in hospital consultants working over the St. Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend, in a bid to reduce overcrowding.

HSE boss Bernard Gloster wants staff across the health service to be rostered outside normal office hours by June, according to the Irish Independent.

President of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr. Denis McCauley says the responsibility must not lie solely with consultants:

