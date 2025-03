Derry will play in Division 2A of next year’s National Hurling League after surviving relegation with a 2-23 to 0-09 victory over near-neighbours Donegal this afternoon.

The Oakleafers were dominant from the get-go in this afternoon’s encounter in Letterkenny.

Derry’s Ruairi O’Mianan spoke to Michael McMullan at full time and said “job done”…

Donegal, meanwhile, have been relegated to Division 3 after today’s result.