7% increase in visitors to Donegal heritage sites

There’s been a 7% increase in the number of visitors to heritage sites in Donegal.

Of the five sites in the county, all but two recorded an increase in visitor numbers in 2024.

The most visited site was Donegal Castle with almost 72,500 visitors last year.

That was followed by Glebe House and Gallery which saw 46,649 visitors while 36,749 people visited Doe Castle. That figure was down slightly compared to figures from the previous year.

Visitors to Grianan of Aileach dropped 3% to 17,292 while Newmills Corn and Flax Mills was the least visited heritage site in Donegal with 3,743 visitors in 2024.