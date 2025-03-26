Business Matters – Ep 237: Anthony Kernan, MD of the Kernan Group – from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to employing more than 350 people

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore talks with Anthony Kernan, the Managing Director of the Kernan Group, which has more than a dozen outlets in Donegal, and also in Mayo.

After a career as a professional footballer in England was halted due to injury while still a teenager, Anthony returned to Ireland and soon became involved in the family shop in Newtowncunningham. Indeed, the family business dates back to the early 1920s.

One outlet became two, and one by one the business expanded. Retail foodstores with forecourts were to be the cornerstone of the business, but diners and other eateries have also played their part.

Anthony recalls his business journey and how the company has become very successful, and which now employs more than 350 people. From branding to sponsorship, the coffee culture, to investing in technology, he has seen considerable changes down through the years. A passion for the business and being supportive and also involved in the local community has also been key.

You can listen to the the full interview here.