Business Matters – Ep 237: Anthony Kernan, MD of the Kernan Group – from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to employing more than 350 people

In this week’s edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore talks with Anthony Kernan, the Managing Director of the Kernan Group, which has more than a dozen outlets in Donegal, and also in Mayo.

After a career as a professional footballer in England was halted due to injury while still a teenager, Anthony returned to Ireland and soon became involved in the family shop in Newtowncunningham. Indeed, the family business dates back to the early 1920s.

The former Kernan’s Shop in Newtowncunningham

One outlet became two, and one by one the business expanded. Retail foodstores with forecourts were to be the cornerstone of the business, but diners and other eateries have also played their part.

The Kernan Group has won many awards down through the years including the Letterkenny Chamber Retailer of the Year Award in 2022.

Anthony recalls his business journey and how the company has become very successful, and which now employs more than 350 people. From branding to sponsorship, the coffee culture, to investing in technology, he has seen considerable changes down through the years. A passion for the business and being supportive and also involved in the local community has also been key.

You can listen to the the full interview here.

SF leader calls on Ceann Caomhairle to resign
26 March 2025

26 March 2025
Donegal Castle
7% increase in visitors to Donegal heritage sites
26 March 2025

26 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show
26 March 2025

26 March 2025
Simon Harris
Tanaiste stresses need for accountability for death of Private Sean Rooney to Lebanese ministers
26 March 2025

26 March 2025
Business Matters – Ep 237: Anthony Kernan, MD of the Kernan Group – from Wolverhampton Wanderers FC to employing more than 350 people
26 March 2025

26 March 2025

