Gardai seeking information after pedestrian was struck by car in Rathmullan

Gardai are seeking information about an incident on Main Street, Rathmullan shortly after 12 noon on Sunday.

Between five and ten past twelve, a man was struck by a black car while crossing the street, causing him to fall to the ground.

The car stopped a distance away and the driver and passenger came to check on the injured pedestrian. Unfortunately, no details were exchanged and no further details are available at present in relation to the car although CCTV is being checked.

In the first instance, the driver is being urged to get in touch with Gardaí, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigate weekend burglary in Letterkenny

1 April 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Wallet stolen in apparent mugging incident in Buncrana

1 April 2025
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information after pedestrian was struck by car in Rathmullan

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 094512
Audio, News

Fear Logue’s Bridge, Ballybofey could be closed

1 April 2025
Advertisement

