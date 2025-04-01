Gardai seeking information after pedestrian was struck by car in Rathmullan

Gardai are seeking information about an incident on Main Street, Rathmullan shortly after 12 noon on Sunday.

Between five and ten past twelve, a man was struck by a black car while crossing the street, causing him to fall to the ground.

The car stopped a distance away and the driver and passenger came to check on the injured pedestrian. Unfortunately, no details were exchanged and no further details are available at present in relation to the car although CCTV is being checked.

In the first instance, the driver is being urged to get in touch with Gardaí, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.