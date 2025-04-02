€2.2m worth of cannabis seized in Donegal

€2.2 million worth of drugs have been seized in Donegal.

As part of an intelligence-led operation 112kgs of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue officers in Lifford yesterday.

Two men, aged in their 30s were arrested and are being detained under the Drug Trafficking Act at a Garda Station in Donegal.

The seizure was a result of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Custom Service, targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue is appealing to people if they have any information regarding drug smuggling to contact them.