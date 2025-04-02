Inishowen Councillor seeks urgent talks with Uisce Éireann

An Inishowen Councillor is seeking a special and urgent meeting with Uisce Eireann to address ongoing water supply disruptions.

Councillor Albert Doherty says schools and businesses were forced to close and families left without water in recent days due to the inadequacy of water infrastructure in the peninsula.

It’s understood the replacement of old water mains in parts of North Inishowen are at a preliminary stage.

A public meeting is due to take place today on the matter, however, Uisce Eireann has said there will not be a representative in attendance.

Councillor Doherty says while planned works are to be welcomed immediate action is needed: