Eamon Gee says Derry could be a dangerous fixture for Donegal

The Ulster championship starts on Sunday for Donegal who host neighbours Derry in the first round in Ballybofey.

The game starts at 2pm and it will be live on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.

Donegal are heavily tipped to progress to a semi final meeting with Monaghan and keep their unbeaten record at MacCumhaill Park intact under Jim McGuinness.

Derry were relegated to Division two this season and in the past 12 months they managed just one victory in league and championship.

In Highland’s preview of the game, 2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee spoke with Oisin Kelly.

Eamon says this Derry game could be a dangerous fixture for Donegal:

