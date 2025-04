A new online manual designed to tackle school absenteeism has been launched by the Childhood Development Initiative.

The toolkit includes practical strategies for supporting children and young people struggling with school attendance.

Over a quarter of primary school students, and more than a fifth of post-primary students, missed 20 or more school days during the 2022/23 academic year.

Children’s Ombudsman, Donegal native, Niall Muldoon says the rise in school avoidance is concerning: