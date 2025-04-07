O’Baoill nominated for Footballer of the Week

Daire O’Baoill has been nominated for the GAA’s Footballer of the Week.

The Gaoth Dobhair man was outstanding in Donegal’s impressive Ulster SFC win over Derry at Páirc Seán MacCumhaill.

He drilled over a couple of brilliant two pointers and also added a vital goal towards the end of the first half.

Tipperary’s Steven O’Brien and Cork’s Brian O’Driscoll are also nominated.

Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday April 8 on the Gaa’s Instagram page.

O’Baoill is one of four Donegal players named on the Team of the Week.

Shaun Patton, Ciaran Moore, and Paddy McBrearty, who kicked 0-7 in the win over Derry are also named.



