Brendan Boyce elected to the OFI’s Athletes’ Commission

Milford based athlete Brendan Boyce has been elected to the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s new Athletes’ Commission.

The commission will sit for three years until 2028.

The federation says the Commission ensures that the athlete voice remains central to the decision-making process within the Irish Olympic movement.

The commission will be chaired by rowing bronze medallist Aifric Keogh, who will also sit on the Board of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The full board is –

  • Aifric Keogh (Chair) – Rowing
  • Billy Dardis (Vice-Chair) – Rugby Sevens
  • Brendan Boyce – Athletics
  • Elsa Desmond – Luge
  • Hannah McLoughlin – Hockey
  • Harry McNulty – Rugby Sevens
  • Paddy Barnes – Boxing
  • Róisín Upton – Hockey
  • Tanya Watson – Diving
