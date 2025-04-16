Bristow to take over Coastguard helicopter operations in Sligo

An agreement has been reached for a phased transition of Coastguard aviation services from the old operator to the new one.

Bristow will slowly begin to operate bases at Sligo, Dublin, and Waterford, with Rescue 118 transitioning in December of this year.

It is replacing CHC Ireland.

Bristow has already begun running services at the Shannon base.

The Government says the new service will expand the Coast Guard’s aerial capabilities, including supporting the HSE, firefighters and environmental monitoring.

Minister Canney Confirms Agreement on Irish Coast Guard Aviation Transition

The transition of Ireland’s Coast Guard aviation service to Bristow Ireland Limited has taken a significant step forward, with Minister for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rails and Ports, Sean Canney T.D. confirming that an agreement has been reached between Bristow and CHC Ireland on the phased handover of operations at Dublin, Sligo and Waterford bases.

Bristow Ireland commenced operations from Shannon in December 2024 and are now delivering a 24/7 service from the base. The new agreement ensures a safe and uninterrupted rollout of the remaining bases, with full operational capability in place by early 2026. Crucially, the revised timeline involves no additional cost to the Exchequer.

Under the Department of Transport’s new contract, Bristow Ireland will operate six AW189 helicopters from four bases, five of which are newly built and already accepted into service. For the first time, the Coast Guard will also deploy a 24-hour fixed-wing aircraft service, carried out by two King Air fixed-wing aircraft, also based at Shannon, which is expected to become fully operational later this month.

Minister Canney updated Cabinet on the agreement this week, reaffirming his commitment to a safe and effective transition: “I continue to prioritise the safe and effective transition of the aviation contract for flight crews, members of the Irish Coast Guard and the general public. I want to reassure the public that SAR (search and rescue) services will continue to operate on a 24/7 basis throughout the country during this process.”

He also welcomed constructive engagement between Bristow Ireland and staff at the four Search and Rescue helicopter bases, noting that the company has worked closely with the staff and unions to ensure continuity and address concerns.

The expanded aviation service will significantly enhance the Coast Guard’s capabilities, including inland and maritime search and rescue, aeromedical support for the HSE, including day and nighttime support for island communities, environmental monitoring, and new aerial firefighting capacity.