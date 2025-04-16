Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 240 – James McGinley MD of McGinley Coach Travel, 50 years on and still growing

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore finds out more about McGinley Coach Travel which has expanded considerably in recent decades and which now employs almost 50 people.

Founded by John McGinley over 50 years ago, the coach travel firm’s distinctive white, orange and blue branded buses are particularly well known in north and north-west Donegal.

The Donegal to Dublin service (from west Donegal, via Letterkenny, and from Inishowen), is used by thousands of people every year, and the company has also been long associated with a Donegal-Glasgow service.

Based in Magheroarty in the Donegal Gaeltacht, the firm has diversified over the years and is a leader in private coach hire in Ireland for corporate, holiday and tour groups of all sizes. It has also developed a niche market linked into the cruise tourism business.

Last year the company took delivery of ten new Volvo coaches in a major €4m plus investment.

James McGinley, a son of John McGinley, is the Managing Director of the company and in this week’s programme he speaks with Chris about the business, its origins, the expansion and the challenges it faces.

You can listen to the full programme here:

 

