Derry Cllr Brian Tierney reinstated as SDLP party member

The SDLP has confirmed that Derry Councillor Brian Tierney has had his party membership and whip on Derry City and Strabane District Council reinstated upon conclusion of a conduct investigation.

Councillor Tierney was suspended from the party after it emerged he issued a character reference for a member of the Irish Defence Forces who was jailed for rape.

The SDLP says a series of directives in relation to character references, appropriate social media usage, plus mandatory training for elected representatives on access to justice for victims and survivors of domestic abuse have been implemented.