HSE urging people to consider all care options this Bank Holiday weekend

The HSE is again encouraging people to consider all care options this Bank Holiday weekend.

It says Bank Holiday weekends and extended good weather usually bring additional pressure on the health system.

The HSE is reassuring members of the public that plans are in place across hospital and community services in Donegal to ensure patients have access to the care they need in the right setting over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West and North West, is urging people to explore all avenues of care in advance of attending the Emergency Department, as higher than normal attendances are expected over the coming days, such as out-of-hours GP, local pharmacy, injury unit, or community care team.

The National Ambulance Service has reiterated this message, it’s asking people to also consider all care pathways in advance of contacting them.