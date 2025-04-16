Relay section to return for Donegal Half Marathon in August

The relay is set to make a return in this year’s Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday, August 24th.

After several years without the relay section, organisers of the Letterkenny-based event have opted to reintroduce it.

Speaking about the decision, race director, Brendan McDaid said: “We incorporated a relay section for a few years, but due to drop in interest before Covid, we decided to discontinue it. We’ve had a number of running groups approach us to bring it back again, so we are going with it again this year. Hopefully, the relay section will attract a good number of teams, and it will certainly add to the overall event. The relay section opens the Donegal Half Marathon up to another group of runners and walkers, so we’re looking forward to the return of the relay race.”

The relay section will see teams of three coming together to complete the 13.1-mile (21k) distance, with each member completing a 7K leg. The first changeover point will be at Crievesmith, with the second point at Rashedog.

In 2024, the Donegal Half Marathon, first held in 2014, attracted an entry of almost 600. The race director is expecting another big field for this year’s race.

“Only the first 500 enter will be guaranteed a specially commissioned long-sleeved top, so my advice to those thinking about taking part is to get entered online as early as possible,” he stated.