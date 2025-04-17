Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Score – 17/04/25

 

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle to look ahead to a double weekend of games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

We go to Monaghan to get the feel in the Farney Couty ahead of Donegal’s visit to Clones in the quarter final of the Ulster Championship this week. We speak with Shannonside/ Northern Sound Commentator Fergal Monaghan.

And Richard Kerr looks ahead to his first full season on a BMW in the British Superbikes series having joined Michael Laverty’s new team BSB Team.

Diocese of Derry
News, Top Stories

Diocese of Derry aware of video involving priest

17 April 2025
tombyrne
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 9ú Aibreán Tom Byrne & Micheal Gallanagh

17 April 2025
caoimhinloinsigh
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 16ú Aibreán le Bailéad Ghrúpa Caoimhín ó Loinsigh

17 April 2025
cost building homes
News

Huge drop in commencement notices issued for homes in Donegal

17 April 2025
