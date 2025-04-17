The Score – 17/04/25

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps player Joe Boyle to look ahead to a double weekend of games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

We go to Monaghan to get the feel in the Farney Couty ahead of Donegal’s visit to Clones in the quarter final of the Ulster Championship this week. We speak with Shannonside/ Northern Sound Commentator Fergal Monaghan.

And Richard Kerr looks ahead to his first full season on a BMW in the British Superbikes series having joined Michael Laverty’s new team BSB Team.