Over 350 drivers were detected exceeding the speed limit yesterday as Gardaí continue their road-safety campaign across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

One of the top speeds detected was a motorist travelling at 110km per hour in a 50km per hour zone in Dublin.

Another 24 drivers were arrested in this same period for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Safety officers are again warning motorists to slow down, don’t drive ‘under the influence’, and keep your focus on the road.