Buncrana Hearts defeated Cockhill Celtic 2-0 to clinch the Jackie Crossan Inishowen Premier Division title this afternoon.

The result means Gary Duffy’s side have finished six points ahead of their local rivals in the league table after a fantastic season which saw them lose just once.

Duffy was “absolutely buzzing” when he spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game…

Calvin Gallagher is the Hearts captain…

Caolan Doherty scored the champions’ first goal today…