Buncrana Hearts have been crowned Jackie Crossan Premier Division Champions after a 2-0 win over neighbours Cockhill Celtic this afternoon.

Coming into the contest, Cockhill knew they needed to win to force a title play-off as the two local rivals went toe-to-toe for the league title.

A fantastic strike from Caolan Doherty put the home side 1-0 up on the hour-mark, while an own-goal sealed the win late on.

Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…