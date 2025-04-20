Ciaran Thompson & Peadar Mogan on Donegal’s win over Monaghan: “It was really really tough”

“Tough” was a word used by both Ciaran Thompson and Peadar Mogan after coming through today’s battle with Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

The Farney men’s ability to kick two-pointers kept them in the game and they had the momentum as the game drew to a close.

It was Donegal who prevailed on a score-line of 0-23 to 0-21.

After the game, the experienced Thompson spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

Peadar Mogan gave his thoughts to Daire Bonnar of the Donegal News as his attention has already turned to next Sunday’s Semi-Final clash with Down…