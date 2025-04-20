Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ciaran Thompson & Peadar Mogan on Donegal’s win over Monaghan: “It was really really tough”

“Tough” was a word used by both Ciaran Thompson and Peadar Mogan after coming through today’s battle with Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

The Farney men’s ability to kick two-pointers kept them in the game and they had the momentum as the game drew to a close.

It was Donegal who prevailed on a score-line of 0-23 to 0-21.

After the game, the experienced Thompson spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

 

Peadar Mogan gave his thoughts to Daire Bonnar of the Donegal News as his attention has already turned to next Sunday’s Semi-Final clash with Down…

gpo an post
News, Audio

Thousands attend 1916 Easter Rising commemorations in Dublin

20 April 2025
pope francis
News, Audio

Pope Francis greets crowds during Vatican Easter celebrations

20 April 2025
Vote Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

New bill calls for Irish citizens north of the border to vote in presidential elections

20 April 2025
Photo: Belfast Telegraph
News, Top Stories

Diocese of Derry launces internal investigation after Fr Edward Gallagher charged with alleged sex offences

20 April 2025
