Donegal have progressed to the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals after a 0-23 to 0-21 victory over Monaghan in Clones this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ side were six points up at half time but a spirited second-half performance from the home side brought them within touching distance.

Donegal held on to win by two and book a semi-final date with Down next Sunday.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…