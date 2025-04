The families of those who fought in the 1916 Easter Rising have been remembering their loved ones.

Thousands attended the event at the GPO on O’Connell Street, including the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Lord Mayor and President Michael D. Higgins.

Captain Conor Gibbons from the Defence Forces HQ in Kildare, read out the proclamation this afternoon:

Dermot Forde’s father Seán, fought in the Rising, and says he’s extremely proud of him: