Diocesan Administrator ‘heartbroken’ over devastating church fire



Msgr. Kevin Gillespie, Diocesan Administrator, has said he is heartbroken after an overnight fire destroyed St Mary’s church in Gweedore.

He offered his support for Fr Briain Ó Fearraigh, the Parish Priest and the wider community.

In thanking emergency services, Monsignor Gillespie said An Garda Síochána will conduct a “necessary investigation”

The statement in full:

I am heart broken to learn of the destruction by fire this morning of Séipéal Mhuire, na Doirí Beaga, the parish church for the parish of Gaoth Dobhair. I wish to express my support to Fr Briain Ó Fearraigh, the Parish Priest, who has the full support of the community as he faces this Challenge. I join with him in thanking the personnel of the Fire Brigade both in Gaoth Dobhair and from near and far in the county who did their very best to save the building. We are grateful to an Garda Síochána who must now lead the necessary investigations. I think of Fr Brendan Ward, CC, and the many priests who have served this church and for whom it is their native parish, myself included. And I think of all the people of Gaoth Dobhair at home and away who will receive this news with great sadness. Séipéal Mhuire has served the parish since 1972, and it is here the the most significant moments if the life if the parish are marked. With God’s help, with our Lady’s intercession, with the support of the community and the hard work of the clergy, a new parish church will rise again in one form or another. In the meantime, the life of faith will continue and will guide and sustain the parish of Gaoth Dobhair.

Msgr. Kevin Gillespie

Diocesan Administrator