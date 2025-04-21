Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps leave it late to snatch draw against leaders Dundalk

Aaron McLaughlin’s late strike earned Finn Harps a 1-1 draw against Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Oriel Park this evening.

A Vincent Leonard header 10 minutes from time looked like it was going to be enough to give the home side all three points.

However, up popped McLaughlin as the game entered injury time to rescue a point for Harps.

Kevin McHugh’s side are now unbeaten in their last six outings, while Dundalk are still without a loss and stay top of the division.

Tom O’Connor reported live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division games this evening, Bray defeated UCD 2-0, Cobh were 2-0 away winners in Kerry, Wexford beat Treaty 2-0 and Athlone played out a 1-1 draw with Longford.

 

 

Garda RPU
News

Over 50 drivers arrested for driving under the influence on Easter Sunday

21 April 2025
classroom
News, Audio

Newly qualified teachers could be made permanent after just one year under new measures announced by Education Minister

21 April 2025
Candle
News

Teenager killed in scrambler bike crash in Dublin

21 April 2025
Eamonn-1
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis expressed wish to be buried in Church under Donegal Monsignor

21 April 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

