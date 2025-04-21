Finn Harps leave it late to snatch draw against leaders Dundalk

Aaron McLaughlin’s late strike earned Finn Harps a 1-1 draw against Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Oriel Park this evening.

A Vincent Leonard header 10 minutes from time looked like it was going to be enough to give the home side all three points.

However, up popped McLaughlin as the game entered injury time to rescue a point for Harps.

Kevin McHugh’s side are now unbeaten in their last six outings, while Dundalk are still without a loss and stay top of the division.

Tom O’Connor reported live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games this evening, Bray defeated UCD 2-0, Cobh were 2-0 away winners in Kerry, Wexford beat Treaty 2-0 and Athlone played out a 1-1 draw with Longford.