Newly qualified teachers could be made permanent after just one year under new measures announced by Education Minister

Newly qualified teachers could be made permanent in their school after just one year under new measures announced by the Minister for Education.

It comes as schools continue to struggle to fill positions, and the demand for substitute teachers continues.

Helen McEntee also says those who completed training abroad will have the opportunity to complete the probation process in Ireland for the first time, in an attempt to encourage more qualified teachers to return home.

General Secretary of the TUI Michael Gillespie says we need to deter our teachers from moving abroad:

