Over 50 drivers arrested for driving under the influence on Easter Sunday

Over 50 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Easter Sunday.

Gardai are into day five of their Easter Bank Holiday road safety campaign as they urge drivers to slow down and take care when driving over the weekend.

Yesterday, over 550 drivers were detected exceeding the speed limit with one driver caught travelling at 179 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone near Granard, County Longford.

Officers are reminding the public it’s never safe to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after taking an intoxicant like alcohol or drugs.

