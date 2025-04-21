Pope Francis expressed wish to be buried in Church under Donegal Monsignor



It was Pope Francis’s wish to be laid to rest in the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome of which Donegal’s Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin is Cannon. The Vatican have yet to formally announce details.

A year ago, Downings-born Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin was appointed as a Canon of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome.

A month earlier, Pope Francis appointed Monsignor McLaughlin as the Undersecretary for the Dicastery for Clergy, Seminary Section.

Monsignor McLaughlin was ordained a priest in June 2002.

Monsignor McLaughlin met Pope Francis in the days after the explosion in Creeslough. It was through Monsignor McLaughlin that Pope Francis conveyed his heartfelt thoughts with the bereaved community.