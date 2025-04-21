Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Vatican confirms the death of Pope Francis



Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.

His death was announced by Cardinal Farrell in a statement released by the Vatican. He said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Top Stories

Eamonn-1
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis expressed wish to be buried in Church under Donegal Monsignor

21 April 2025
pope francis
Top Stories, News

The Vatican confirms the death of Pope Francis

21 April 2025
Screenshot_2025-04-21-08-34-42-870_com.facebook.katana-edit
Top Stories, News

Diocesan Administrator ‘heartbroken’ over devastating church fire

21 April 2025
Messenger_creation_8A8724F3-3CB2-438D-A4D7-CAD5E8C37E06
News, Top Stories

Breaking: West Donegal Chapel destroyed in fire

21 April 2025
