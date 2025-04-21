Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We showed serious character again” – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh

Kevin McHugh was once again impressed with a gutsy second-half display as Finn Harps took a point from Oriel Park against league-leaders Dundalk this evening.

The Harps boss says his team “showed serious character again” after being second-best for the majority of the opening period.

The away side dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half and were very unlucky not to open the scoring thanks to some fine goalkeeping from Peter Cherry for the Lilywhites.

After Dundalk went ahead on 81 minutes through Vincent Leonard, Harps fought back and equalised through Aaron McLaughlin as the game ticked into injury time.

After the game, McHugh spoke to Tom O’Connor for Highland Radio Sport…

