Armagh have defeated Tyrone 0-23 to 0-22 in their Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final clash at St. Tiernach’s Park this evening.

Having trailed by a point heading into the closing moments, an equaliser from Stefan Campbell and a last-gasp free from Rory Crugan sent the Orchard County through after a thrilling encounter in Clones.

All-Ireland Champions Armagh will now face the winners of tomorrow’s meeting of Donegal and Down in the Ulster Final in two weeks time.