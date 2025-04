Donegal defeated Tyrone 5-18 to 0-10 in this afternoon’s crucial Christy Ring Cup match in Carrickmore.

Goals from Josh Cronolly-McGee (x3), Declan Coulter and Luke White gave Donegal their first win in the competition, while Tyrone are now in a fight to avoid relegation into the Nickey Rackard for 2026.

With the full time report for Highland Radio Saturday Sport, here’s Alan Rodgers…

Elsewhere in the Christy Ring Cup this afternoon, Derry were beaten 3-18 to 1-22 by Meath.