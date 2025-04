Finn Harps captain Tony McNamee joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this afternoon.

The Ballybofey side were beaten 3-1 by Cobh Ramblers in last night’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash at St. Colman’s Park.

After David Bosnjak had put the home side a goal to the good on 27 minutes, Barry Coffey doubled the lead deep into stoppage time at the end of the opening period.

McNamee says going 2-0 down on the stroke of half-time was a “sucker punch”…