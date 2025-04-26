Emergency Aeromedical Service carried out 20 missions in Donegal in 2024

Figures released this week show the Emergency Aeromedical Service delivered 20 missions in Donegal last year.

The Athlone based service provides rapid transport for patients of all ages, often to major trauma centres or specialist units in Dublin, such as Beaumont, Tallaght, and the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris says there were 652 missions in total across the country last year, 20 of them from Donegal.

Senator Nikki Bradley says the service provides rapid medical response to critical situations, often in remote or hard-to-reach areas.