Emergency Aeromedical Service carried out 20 missions in Donegal in 2024

Figures released this week show the Emergency Aeromedical Service delivered 20 missions in Donegal last year.

The Athlone based service provides rapid transport for patients of all ages, often to major trauma centres or specialist units in Dublin, such as Beaumont, Tallaght, and the Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris says there were 652 missions in total across the country last year, 20 of them from Donegal.

Senator Nikki Bradley says the service provides rapid medical response to critical situations, often in remote or hard-to-reach areas.

Top Stories

irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Works ongoing to fix burst water main on Letterkenny’s Main Street

26 April 2025
Pope Francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

26 April 2025
Dublin,Ireland,January,3,2025euro,Millions,Lottery,Ticket,With,Dark
News, Top Stories

Donegal lotto player €500,000 richer!

26 April 2025
IMG20250426093432
Top Stories, Audio, News

Third protest taking place outside LUH today

26 April 2025
