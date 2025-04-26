Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gary Duffy on all things Buncrana Hearts

Buncrana Hearts manager Gary Duffy

Gary Duffy led Buncrana Hearts to their second league title in three seasons last weekend.

The Inishowen side saw off the challenge of old foes and near-neighbours Cockhill Celtic to claim the Jackie Crossan Premier Division after a nail-biting encounter last Sunday.

The game finished 2-0, which saw Buncrana end the league campaign three points ahead of Cockhill in the standings to claim glory.

Duffy joined Mark Gallagher Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening and spoke about the league win and the future of Buncrana Hearts, with the possibility of joining the League Of Ireland’s new third tier on the horizon…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

St Mary's
News, Top Stories

Traffic advice issued ahead of fundraising event for St. Mary’s Church

26 April 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Works ongoing to fix burst water main on Letterkenny’s Main Street

26 April 2025
Pope Francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

26 April 2025
Dublin,Ireland,January,3,2025euro,Millions,Lottery,Ticket,With,Dark
News, Top Stories

Donegal lotto player €500,000 richer!

26 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

St Mary's
News, Top Stories

Traffic advice issued ahead of fundraising event for St. Mary’s Church

26 April 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Works ongoing to fix burst water main on Letterkenny’s Main Street

26 April 2025
Pope Francis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pope Francis’s funeral hears how he was a ‘Pope among the people’

26 April 2025
Dublin,Ireland,January,3,2025euro,Millions,Lottery,Ticket,With,Dark
News, Top Stories

Donegal lotto player €500,000 richer!

26 April 2025
IMG20250426093432
Top Stories, Audio, News

Third protest taking place outside LUH today

26 April 2025
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
Top Stories, News

Police in Fermanagh and Omagh warn against increased scammer activity

26 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube