Gary Duffy on all things Buncrana Hearts

Gary Duffy led Buncrana Hearts to their second league title in three seasons last weekend.

The Inishowen side saw off the challenge of old foes and near-neighbours Cockhill Celtic to claim the Jackie Crossan Premier Division after a nail-biting encounter last Sunday.

The game finished 2-0, which saw Buncrana end the league campaign three points ahead of Cockhill in the standings to claim glory.

Duffy joined Mark Gallagher Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening and spoke about the league win and the future of Buncrana Hearts, with the possibility of joining the League Of Ireland’s new third tier on the horizon…