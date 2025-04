Donegal’s senior hurlers picked up a vital win against Tyrone in Carrickmore this afternoon.

The 5-18 to 0-10 victory was Micky McCann’s side first win in this campaign and Donegal’s first ever victory in Christy Ring Cup hurling.

McCann’s side now face London in their next fixture, with safety very much the priority.

The Donegal boss told Alan Rodgers “it’s all to play for”…